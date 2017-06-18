Spirit of collaboration results in wide range of events at McLennan’s Canada 150 Celebration

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

McLennan’s Canada 150 celebration promises good food and refreshment plus great entertainment for children and adults on Saturday July 1, from 11am to 4pm.

A number of organizations and a local business joined forces to create a celebration making the occassion.

Kimiwan Birdwalk, McLennan Railway Museum, The Royal Purple and McLennan Home Hardware are collaborating on the Canada 150 anniversary celebration at the Birdwalk Interpretive Centre on Highway 2.

Coincidently, McLennan Home Hardware will celebrates its 25 anniversary this October.

On June 7, Philippa O’Mahony, Julian Gervais, Clair Tanguay, Marilynn Brulotte, and Ann Trotter, representing the organizations and interests involved in coordinating the celebration, gathered at the McLennan Town Office conference room to discuss the line-up and scheduling of events.

The annual flag raising ceremony with an RCMP officer in formal regalia in attendance will take place at 11am.

Following the flag raising, a Canada 150 celebratory cake and a hotdog lunch with coffee, tea and juice will be served from noon to 1.30pm.

Other events are a pink panther photo booth and face painting available from 1pm to 3pm.

Also for the kids, a scavenger hunt will run from 2pm to 3pm.

The musical entertainment at the celebration is Falher based “Rewind,” a four piece band fronted by singer Natalie Lepage.

Rewind specializes 50s, 6os and 70s rock and country music, but their repertoire extends also to more contemporary material.

Rewind will perform from 1pm to 4pm. Those planning to attend the celebrations are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a large tent will be erected to provide for the vagaries of the weather, offering shelter in case it rains and shade from the sun if the weather proves favourable.