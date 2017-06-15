Whitecourt RCMP Seeking Robbery Suspect

RCMP

News release

Whitecourt, Alberta – Whitecourt RCMP are seeking the person responsible for an armed robbery in Whitecourt on June 9, 2017. Whitecourt RCMP are releasing surveillance images in hopes to identify the suspect.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Early 20’s

5’10” tall with slim build

Dark brown unkempt hair, light colour eyes

Wearing baggy red coveralls with yellow reflective stripes

Blue stretchy material covering his face, and white hard hat

Carrying a black back pack with multiple pockets

Whitecourt RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-779-5900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).