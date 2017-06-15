Whitecourt RCMP Seeking Robbery Suspect

RCMP
Whitecourt, Alberta – Whitecourt RCMP are seeking the person responsible for an armed robbery in Whitecourt on June 9, 2017. Whitecourt RCMP are releasing surveillance images in hopes to identify the suspect.
The male suspect is described as:
- Caucasian male
- Early 20’s
- 5’10” tall with slim build
- Dark brown unkempt hair, light colour eyes
- Wearing baggy red coveralls with yellow reflective stripes
- Blue stretchy material covering his face, and white hard hat
- Carrying a black back pack with multiple pockets
Whitecourt RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-779-5900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).