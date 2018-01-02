Whitecourt RCMP make arrests after shots fired into building

RCMP

Whitecourt, Alberta – On December 24, 2017 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Whitecourt RCMP responded to a firearm complaint at a local business. Witnesses reported that a shot was fired from a moving vehicle through the windows of the building and lodged into the wall across the room. The bullet narrowly missed patrons inside and outside of the building. No one was injured.

On December 31, 2017 the Whitecourt RCMP, with the assistance of the K Division North Emergency Response Team, The Police Dog Service Unit, and the Whitecourt General Investigations Section arrested two male suspects.

Tyler James FUNDAK (22), and Devin Blake BOWEN (22), from Whitecourt, Alberta, were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a shotgun without a license

Use a firearm in a careless manner

Discharge a firearm with intent to harm

Occupy a vehicle knowing there was a firearm in it

Possession of a prohibited weapon

FUNDAK and BOWEN were brought before a Justice of the Peace. FUNDAK has been remanded into custody while BOWEN has been released on a Recognizance. The pair are set to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on January 9, 2018 at 10:00 am.

On January 2, 2018, a third male suspect, who cannot be named until the charges are sworn, was arrested without incident at his residence. He faces the same charges as FUNDAK and BOWEN and will be brought before a Justice of the Peace. .

If you have information about this incident, please call the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).