Whitecourt RCMP investigate spray painting of vehicles

Whitecourt, Alberta — The Whitecourt RCMP are investigating a rash of vandalism to vehicles. The culprits spray painted a number of vehicles over a period of 4 nights over the weekend. The occurrences are happening during the overnight hours and in all areas of the Town of Whitecourt. Numerous vehicles and holiday trailers have been blasted with paint. The taggings don’t have any messages or symbols and are random.

Police are encouraging the public to come forward should they have any evidence to identify the culprits(s). If you have been a victim to this crime please contact the Whitecourt RCMP.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).