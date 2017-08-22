Whitecourt RCMP Investigate Break and Enter to Mailboxes

RCMP

News release

Whitecourt, Alberta — The Whitecourt RCMP are investigating a rash of break and enter to community mailboxes. The mailboxes are being pried open using a small pry bar or the locks have been drilled out. The occurrences are happening during the overnight hours and in all areas of the Town of Whitecourt. Numerous mailboxes have been entered and mail has been opened and envelopes discarded nearby or taken away.

Police are asking the public to check their mailboxes. If you have been a victim to this crime please contact the Whitecourt RCMP.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).