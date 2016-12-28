Whitecourt RCMP destroy cougar attacking man and dog in town

RCMP

News release

Whitecourt, Alberta – On December 26th, 2016 at about 6:30 p.m., Whitecourt RCMP responded to a cougar attack near a restaurant within the municipality near Elko drive.

A 31 year-old resident of Red Deer was walking his dog near a wooded area and the dog was attacked by a cougar. The man yelled and punched the cougar, who released the dog. The man kept the cougar at bay and tended to his injured dog.

Police consulted Whitecourt Fish and Wildlife and destroyed the cougar. The dog required medical attention but the adult male was not seriously injured.