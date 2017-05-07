Whitecourt RCMP arrest two after bear spray robbery

RCMP

News release

Whitecourt, Alberta – Whitecourt RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify additional suspects and a SUV after a staff member was bear sprayed at the Pine Plaza Liquor Store yesterday.

Whitecourt RCMP responded to the robbery report at 9:45 pm on May 6th after three males attempted to steal liquor from the Pine Plaza Liquor Store, located at 3732 Kepler Street in Whitecourt. When the staff member exited the store in an attempt to get a license plate from the suspect’s vehicle, she was confronted and sprayed with bear spray. The three suspects stole one bottle of alcohol and fled in a dark colored SUV which was last seen traveling toward Fox Creek.

Two of the suspects, a 27 year old manand 14 year old male youth, were located walking near Fox Creek. Both males were arrested and are currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing. The third suspect and SUV have not been located.

The victim was transported to the Whitecourt Hospital by ambulance to be decontaminated and has since been released to recuperate.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.