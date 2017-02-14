Whitecourt and Peace Regional RCMP Work together to apprehend Arson suspect

RCMP

Whitecourt & Peace River, Alberta – On Feb 13th, 2017, just before 1 a.m. ., the Whitecourt RCMP were called to rural residence located near Range Road 103 and Township Road 592 to by an adult male reporting that he was locked in his basement and was concerned for the safety of his wife and grand kids are they were not responding to phone calls or shouting, even though he knew them to be in the residence. Investigation revealed that the complainant had been locked in the basement and that his adult grandson had strewn cardboard and firewood around and doused those items and the floor with a flammable liquid, and attempted to light it all on fire. The adult grandson had then stolen his grandmothers vehicle and fled the scene. Whitecourt RCMP later determined that the suspect was likely in Peace River and advised the Peace Regional RCMP members to be on the lookout. Peace Regional members later located the stolen vehicle and obtained a Telewarrant to enter a residence where the male suspect was located hiding within in the headboard frame in a bedroom. The suspect was in possession of a hand made .22 pistol and the keys to the stolen vehicle.

Jayden Allen Lochhead, 19 years old was taken into custody on multiple new charges as well as Outstanding Warrants from, Rocky Mountain House, Whitecourt, and Peace River. Court appearances are set for the following dates in February; Rocky Mountain House 22nd, Peace River 27th, Whitecourt 28th.

