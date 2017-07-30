What to know about BC Fires

Government of Alberta

Travel

At this time, all highways into B.C. from Alberta are open to travel, but this could change as the wildfire situation progresses.

For up-to-date travel information across Alberta, please check 511 Alberta and “know before you go.”

Albertans planning to travel to British Columbia are advised to monitor DriveBC and EmergencyInfoBC for up-to-date information on road closures and traffic impacts.

Information for travellers and tourists visiting B.C. is available from the B.C. Government.

How Alberta is helping

Alberta has deployed 142 firefighters and support staff, five air tankers, two birddog planes, 3,000 lengths of hose and 100 MK III pumps with kits to British Columbia.

Alberta is also responding to a request for help from British Columbia RCMP by sending 40 Alberta members from the Special Tactical Operations unit.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency has elevated the Provincial Operations Centre to Level 2 to enhance monitoring of the B.C. wildfire.