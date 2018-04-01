Warriors Youth Rec Hockey Team 2017-2018 Season



Submitted by

Alexandra Brochu

The Warriors Youth Rec Hockey Team would like to thank EVERYONE in our community for their support with our ongoing efforts to raise funds for the Children’s Wish Foundation.



This season, through different fundraising events and personal donations, the Warriors were able to donate over $6,000 to the Children’s Wish Foundation.



The Warriors presented this donation to the organizers of the Kimmet Cup Tournament in Cochrane, Alberta in January.



The Kimmet Cup Tournament, which celebrated their tenth anniversary, is a proud supporter of the Children’s Wish Foundation.



Not only is the Kimmet Cip a yearly outdoor pond hockey tournament in memory of Lindsay Kimmet, it is also a yearly event where thousands of people come together in order to raise funds for children diagnosed with life threatening illnesses.



This season, the Kimmet Cup organization also supported the Children’s Cottage Society (dedicated to preventing harm and neglect to children).



The Warriors Youth Rec Hockey Team is a proud supporter of the Children’s Wish Foundation and is proud to say that because of our combined efforts, we were able to grant one child’s wish.



Thank you! The Warriors organization is very proud of its players and their parents for their team work and determination. Our continued efforts to grant another child’s wish, through the Children’s Wish Foundation, is ongoing and different fundraisers are planned and will take place throughout our communities.



The Warriors Youth Rec Hockey Team offers a rec/pond hockey program for players between the ages of 12 and 17.



Players meet twice a week after school and are taught hockey skills by volunteer coaches and play a few games throughout the season.



For more information about this program or to register for next season, please contact and visit us at our table during the Parade of Programs happening on Thursday, March 29th at 3:30 till 6:30 at the curling rink.