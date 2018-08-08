A warm welcome extended to everyone at FCSS community Barbeque



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) held a community BBQ at the Hamelin-Leiding Park in McLennan on the evening of August 2, from 5 to 7pm.



This is the second year FCSS have held the community BBQ with last year’s event taking place in Falher and the plans are to make it an annual event.



“It is a social thing more than anything else,” says FCSS Community Development Coordinator, Jean Moore-Lemoine.



“But people say things in a social environment that they might not say otherwise and we are there to answer questions and we can give people references.”



Smoky River Fire Department and Peace Regional Victims Services were also a part of this year’s event.



The BBQ was well attended with people dropping by for a hamburger or hotdog and to socialize.



The Fire Department set up a pretty elaborate sprinkler system in the park, which the kids certainly enjoyed.



“What we are trying to do is get the community together just so the community knows what FCSS is about,” says FCSS Managing Director, Lynn Florence.



“We want to make sure that everyone feels that they are part of our community.”



And that feeling of inclusion was certainly evident at the BBQ.