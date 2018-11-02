WAD RCRU RCMP execute search warrant near Girouxville

RCMP

News release

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, members of the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit, RCMP Auto Theft Unit, McLennan RCMP and Peace Regional RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural property near Girouxville, Alberta, resulting in numerous drugs, weapons and property crime charges. The search warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation into a suspected stolen vehicle “chop shop,” where a number of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts were recovered.

Ronald Paul Cloutier, 55, of the MD of Smoky River is facing 36 charges including:

. Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

. Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

. Possession of Marihuana for the Purpose of Trafficking

. Multiple firearms charges

. Multiple counts of Possession of Stolen Property

. Multiple counts of Altering Vehicle Identification Numbers

. Multiple counts of Fraudulent Concealment

. Multiple counts of Uttering a Forged Document

Thomas Joseph Cloutier, 28, of the MD of Smoky River is facing charges including:

. Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

. Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

. Possession of Marihuana for the Purpose of Trafficking

. 16 Firearms related charges

Ember Lynn Brewster, 25, of the MD of Smoky River is facing charges including:

. Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

. Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

. Possession of Marihuana for the Purpose of Trafficking

.16 Firearms related charges

All accused have been released to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on November 19, 2018.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.