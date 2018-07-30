Volunteers sought to serve on Falher Centennial Committee

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The public is encouraged to attend an organizational meeting of the Falher Centennial Committee, which will be held at the town office, beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.



Councillor Ryan Roy and several others met at the town office in the evening of July 18 to discuss the organizational meeting.



Volunteers are required to help with the community’s centennial celebration, which is slated for June 13-16, 2019.



For more information, contact Lynn Farrell, the Director of Community services, at the town office at (780) 837-2247 or via email, at recreation@falher.ca.



Watch for more stories about the centennial planning in the Express in the future.