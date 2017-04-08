Volunteers required for Mother’s Day tea service in Girouxville on May 13

Express Staff

Laura Leclerc is requesting volunteers to help organize her annual Mother’s Day Tea service.

The event will be held at the Girouxville community hall on May 13.

Proceeds from the Mother’s Day tea service will go to playground improvements for Girouxville.

For more information or to volunteer, please contact Leclerc at (780) 837-1972.

Also, vendors should contact her about booking tables for the event.

The community calendar

For other happenings around the Smoky River region, please check the community calendar on Page 2 of this week’s Smoky River Express.