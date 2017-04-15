Volunteer appreciation

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Iliou

Director

Volunteering – “In Canada’s 150th year, volunteering comes in many forms and is as diverse as Canada itself. Celebrate the vibrancy and impact of volunteerism in your community and across our country” – except from the Volunteer Alberta website, at www.volunteeralberta.ab.ca.

One of the best ways to make new friends and strengthen relationships is to have a common goal or commitment. In today’s world, everyone is working, taking youth here and there, and maintaining a home and family.

This makes it very difficult to find time or incentive to volunteer. But, the many benefits of volunteer impact you, your family and community.

Volunteers are, quite literally, the glue that holds communities together! Volunteering connects people and can make a real difference in the lives of those around you. Churches, schools, hospitals and senior lodges, sports events, community events and complexes all benefit from volunteering.

The residents in the Smoky River region are among the best volunteers. We have people who volunteer 20 hours a month, 34 hours a month or even 40 hours a month! And, they do it all year round!

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is just one of several organizations in the region that would be totally lost without volunteers. Our Ol’ Tyme Family Nite has five to eight musicians who volunteer five hours twice a month. In addition, they get together to “jam” a couple of times a month and, when asked, will volunteer for other community events and happenings.

In addition to this, we have three to four people who volunteer to set up the hall, prepare the lunch and do take down. In addition, we have volunteers for Conversation Corner, National Child Day and the trade show. The regional Christmas Voucher program has approximately 10 people whom volunteer their time and energy. The FCSS Youth Programs also enlist volunteers to assist with the many ongoing programs; interaction and mentorship are all key components to the strength of the volunteers in this program.

When added up, we see people volunteering more than 1,200 hours a year!!! That is the equivalent of 150 eight-hour work days! And, we are just one of the many organizations and venues that rely on volunteers.

April 23 – 29th is National Volunteer Week. If you or someone you know is a volunteer – Cheers! You are one of the most valuable assets the Smoky River region has.

We hope to see you at our annual volunteer appreciation event taking place April 25, 2017 at the Girouxville community hall. The doors will open at 5 p.m. then a Pioneer supper at 5:30 p.m. in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, celebrating volunteering and the history of the Smoky River region.

Smoky River Transportation will be offering free transportation to and from this event for a small fee of $10, please call the office at (780) 837-2220 to book your seat!