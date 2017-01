Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Georges P. Vanier Vipers junior basketball teams hosted the Saint Andrew’s Saints of High Prairie on Jan. 18.

Both the local teams lost to their respective High Prairie counterparts.

The Saints’ girls team won by a score of 31-14 and their boys team won 73-53.

Look for more action photos at smokyriverexpress.com. Also look for action videos on our Facebook page.