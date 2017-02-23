Vipers split a pair of games with Falcons

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The regular basketball season has come to an end for the junior teams at Georges P. Vanier.

They hosted the St. Francis Falcons from Slave Lake on February 15. The girls played first and the GPV team won by a score of 34-18.

The boys’ game was close until the last few minutes. The Vipers managed to keep a two- or three-point lead until the fourth quarter.

Then, the Falcons were able to capitalize on a wide-open basket net, acquiring eight points in less than a minute. They took the lead and never looked back, winning by a score of 49-38.

Both GPV teams travel to Slave Lake this weekend for the final tournament of the season. The Express will have a story about that in a future edition.