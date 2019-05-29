Vipers, Lynx compete at regional meet

Donnelly Georges .P. Vanier student Dylan McIntosh’s best toss in Junior Men’s Discus was 18.34 metres, which placed him fourth.

Following are the High Prairie School Division Senior High School track and field meet results from May 14. Only those results available from the source are published. The meet was held at the E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School track and field complex in High Prairie. School abbreviations are as follows: EH, Falher Ecole Heritage; EWP – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School; GPV – Donnelly G.P. Vanier School; HPSA – High Prairie St. Andrew’s Catholic School; KIN – Kinuso School; RMSS – Slave Lake Roland Michener School; SLSF – Slave Lake St. Francis School; SLKCS – Slave Lake Koinonia Christian School.

Jr. Women’s 100-Metres

Daisy Porisky, HPSA. Naomi Strebchuk, EWP. Danielle Cutrell, EWP. Kura Stout, EWP.

Jr. Women’s 200-Metres

Amara Drefs, EWP. Naomi Strebchuk, EWP. Kaylin Noskey, EWP.

Jr. Women’s 400-Metres

Amara Drefs, EWP. Danielle Cutrell, EWP. Kura Stout, EWP.

Jr. Women’s 800-Metres

Amara Drefs, EWP. Kaylin Noskey, EWP. Kura Stout, EWP. Georgia Boerchers, HPSA.

Jr. Women’s 1,500-Metres

Madison Price, EWP. Kaylin Noskey, EWP. Georgia Boerchers, HPSA.

Jr. Women’s 3,000-Metres

Madison Price, EWP. Katelyn Lambert, GPV.

Jr. Women’s High Jump

Naomi Strebchuk, EWP. Daisy Porisky, HPSA.

Jr. Women’s Long Jump

Lynaya Whalen, EWP, 3.66 metres. Katelyn Lambert, GPV, 3.52 metres. Anique Tardif, EH, 3.41 metres. Danielle Cutrell, EWP, 3.10 metres.

Jr. Women’s Triple Jump

Anique Tardif, EH, 8.16 metres. Lynaya Whalen, EWP, 8.07 metres. Naomi Strebchuk, EPW, 8.05 metres. Sadee Cunningham, EWP, 6.77 metres.

Jr. Women’s Discus

Daisy Porisky, HPSA, 23.26 metres. Sadee Cunningham, EWP, 17.54 metres. Katelyn Lambert, GPV, 16.10 metres. Jada Auger, EWP, 15.93 metres.

Jr. Women’s Javelin

Kelly Stewart, EWP, 19.85 metres. Alyssa Gray, EWP, 16.73 metres. Sadee Cunningham, EWP, 15.08 metres. Rin Inagaki, RMSS, 9.21 metres.

Jr. Women’s Shot Put

Jada Auger, EWP, 7.67 metres. Georgia Boerchers, HPSA, 5.39 metres.

Jr. Men’s 100-Metres

Kieran Larson, EWP. Dillon Callihoo, EWP. Seth Kropp, SLSF. Ashton Larson, SLSF.

Jr. Men’s 200-Metres

Colby Cox, EWP. Davin Degner, EWP. Matthew Lennie, EWP. Jade Paquette, SLKCS.

Jr. Men’s 400-Metres

Colby Cox, EWP. Seth Kropp, SLSF. Ashton Larson, SLSF. Yulrick Evardo, EWP.

Jr. Men’s 800-Metres

Hunter Laderoute, EWP. Karl Koester, RMSS. Yulrick Evardo, EWP.

Jr. Men’s 1,500-Metres

Robert Roe, RMSS. Hunter Laderoute, EWP. Mythias Giroux, KIN. Rahim Chambaud, KIN.

Jr. Men’s 3,000-Metres

Robert Roe, RMSS. Hunter Laderoute, EWP.

Jr. Men’s High Jump

Robert Roe, RMSS. Corey Isaac, EWP. Kieran Larson, EWP. Dillon Callihoo, EWP.

Jr. Men’s Long Jump

Kieran Larson, EWP, 4.95 metres. Corey Isaac, EWP, 4.82 metres. Robert Roe, RMSS, 4.61 metres. Colby Cox, EWP, 4.35 metres.

Jr. Men’s Triple Jump

Corey Isaac, EWP, 11.37 metres. Kieran Larson, EWP, 11.30 metres. Davin Degner, EWP, 9.70 metres. Parker Nadon, KIN, 7.70 metres.

Jr. Men’s Discus

Josh Halverson, EWP, 21.96 metres. Yulrick Evardo, EWP, 20.00 metres. Karl Koester, RMSS, 18.56 metres. Dylan McIntosh, GPV, 18.34

Jr. Men’s Javelin

Colby Cox, EWP, 29.57 metres. Nick Johansson, EWP, 24.63 metres. Nathan Fischer, EH, 23.27 metres. Kayle Dierker, SLSF, 23.25 metres.

Jr. Men’s Shot Put

Kadin Kit, EWP, 9.50 metres. Josh Halverson, EWP, 9.32 metres. P.R. Auger, EWP, 9.19 metres. Yulrick Evardo, EWP, 9.16 metres.

Int. Women’s 100-Metres

Gracey Rich, EWP.

Int. Women’s 200-Metres

Eve Keay, EWP. Janaya Klassen, SLKCS.

Int. Women’s 400-Metres

No entries.

Int. Women’s 800-Metres

Rae-Anne Gill, EWP.

Int. Women’s 1,500-Metres

Rae-Anne Gill, EWP.

Int. Women’s 3,000-Metres

Rae-Anne Gill, EWP.

Int. Women’s High Jump

Not available.

Int. Women’s Long Jump

Eve Keay, EWP, 3.69 metres. Grayce Rich, EWP, 3.00 metres.

Int. Women’s Triple Jump

Eve Keay, EWP, 7.58 metres.

Int. Women’s Discus

Kailey Delorme, EWP, 20.58 metres. Grayce Rich, EWP, 17.55 metres. Hureka Aragon, RMSS, 14.03 metres. Kennedy Gauthier, RMSS, 12.59 metres.

Int. Women’s Javelin

Kailey Delorme, EWP, 20.03 metres. Hureka Aragon, RMSS, 19.57 metres. Gracey Rich, EWP, 9.16 metres.

Int. Women’s Shot Put

Kailey Delorme, EWP, 7.92 metres. Grayce Rich, EWP, 6.44 metres. Kennedy Gauthier, RMSS, 5.86 metres. Janaya Klassen, SLKCS, 5.72 metres.

Int. Men’s 100-Metres

Steven Turner, EWP. Conner Kemp, EWP.

Int. Men’s 200-Metres

Steven Turner, EWP. Adam Cardinal, EWP.

Int. Men’s 400-Metres

Steven Turner, EWP.

Int. Men’s 800-Metres

No entries.

Int. Men’s 1,500-Metres

No entries.

Int. Men’s 3,000-Metres

No entries.

Int. Men’s High Jump

Trent Mindel, EWP. Andres Scarborough, EWP. Damien McLaughlin, KIN.

Int. Men’s Long Jump

Andres Scarborough, EWP, 4.88 metres. Steven Turner, EWP, 4.77 metres.

Int. Men’s Triple Jump

Andres Scarborough, EWP, 10.90 metres.

Int. Men’s Discus

Blake Anderson, EWP, 29.14 metres. Trent Mindel, EWP, 26.69 metres. Mack Blackwell, EWP, 26.55 metres. Damien McLaughlin, KIN, 25.13 metres.

Int. Men’s Javelin

Blake Anderson, EWP, 39.00 metres. Damien McLaughlin, KIN, 37.40 metres. Mack Blackwell, EWP, 35.90 metres. Avery McNabb, EWP, 31.90 metres.

Int. Men’s Shot Put

Dylan Cunningham, EWP, 10.99 metres. Blake Anderson, EWP, 10.53 metres. Damien McLaughlin, KIN, 10.20 metres. Mack Blackwell, EWP, 9.69 metres.

Sr. Women’s 100-Metres

Emily Okemow, EWP.

Sr. Women’s 200-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Women’s 400-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Women’s 800-Metres

Grayce Keay, EWP.

Sr. Women’s 1,500-Metres

Grayce Keay, EWP.

Sr. Women’s 3,000-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Women’s High Jump

Grayce Keay, EWP.

Sr. Women’s Long Jump

Emily Okemow, EWP, 3.47 metres. Alexa Doan, EWP, 2.33 metres.

Sr. Women’s Triple Jump

Emily Okemow, EWP, 8.92 metres. Alexa Doan, EWP, 7.03 metres.

Sr. Women’s Discus

Alexa Doan, EWP, 14.39 metres.

Sr. Women’s Javelin

Alexa Doan, EWP, 11.63 metres.

Sr. Women’s Shot Put

Graye Keay, EWP, 7.95 metres.

Sr. Men’s 100-Metres

Evan Gladue, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s 200-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Men’s 400-Metres

Kenya Ross, RMSS. Tyson Jong, EWP.

Sr. Men’s 800-Metres

Evan Gladue, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s 1,500-Metres

Kenya Ross, RMSS.

Sr. Men’s 3,000-Metres

Kenya Ross, RMSS. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP.

Sr. Men’s Triple Jump

Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 10.62 metres. Evan Gladue, HPSA, 10.05 metres.

Sr. Men’s Long Jump

Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 4.49 metres.

Sr. Men’s High Jump

Harley Andrews, KIN. Kolby Backs, HPSA.Sr. Men’s Discus Kolby Backs, HPSA, 12.98 metres.

Sr. Men’s Javelin

Taylor Blackhurst, EWP, 37.39 metres. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 33.54 metres. Harley Andrews, KIN, 31.11 metres.

Sr. Men’s Shot Put

Harley Andrews, KIN, 10.07 metres. Zach Buchanan, RMSS, 9.89 metres.

Senior High School Standings

[Based on five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth, and one point for fifth.]

School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT High Prairie E.W. Pratt 49 32 14 11 6 443 Slave Lake Roland Michener 6 3 4 2 0 58 High Prairie St. Andrew’s 5 4 2 1 0 49 Kinuso 2 1 4 3 1 34 Slave Lake St. Francis 0 1 2 2 1 15 Donnelly G.P. Vanier 0 2 1 0 2 13 Falher Ecole Heritage 1 0 2 0 0 11 Slave Lake KCS 0 1 0 2 0 8 Senior High Aggregate Winners Junior Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Naomi Strebchuk, EWP 1 2 1 0 0 16 Amara Drefs, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Daisy Porisky, HPSA 2 1 0 0 0 14 Intermediate Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Gracey Rich, EWP 1 3 1 0 0 20 Kailey Delorme, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Rae-Anne Gill, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Eve Keay, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Senior Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Grayce Keay, EWP 4 0 0 0 0 20 Alexa Doan, EWP 2 2 0 0 0 18 Emily Okemow, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Junior Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Robert Roe, RMSS 3 0 1 0 0 18 Colby Cox, EWP 3 0 0 1 0 17 Kieran Larson, EWP 2 1 1 0 0 17 Intermediate Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Steven Turner, EWP 3 1 0 0 0 19 Blake Anderson, EWP 2 1 0 0 0 14 Andres Scarborough, EWP 2 1 0 0 0 14 Senior Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP 2 2 0 0 0 18 Kenya Ross, RMSS 3 0 0 0 0 15 Evan Gladue, HPSA 2 1 0 0 0 14