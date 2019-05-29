Vipers, Lynx compete at regional meet

Following are the High Prairie School Division Senior High School track and field meet results from May 14. Only those results available from the source are published. The meet was held at the E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School track and field complex in High Prairie. School abbreviations are as follows: EH, Falher Ecole Heritage; EWP – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School; GPV – Donnelly G.P. Vanier School; HPSA – High Prairie St. Andrew’s Catholic School; KIN – Kinuso School; RMSS – Slave Lake Roland Michener School; SLSF – Slave Lake St. Francis School; SLKCS – Slave Lake Koinonia Christian School.
Jr. Women’s 100-Metres
- Daisy Porisky, HPSA.
- Naomi Strebchuk, EWP.
- Danielle Cutrell, EWP.
- Kura Stout, EWP.
Jr. Women’s 200-Metres
- Amara Drefs, EWP.
- Naomi Strebchuk, EWP.
- Kaylin Noskey, EWP.
Jr. Women’s 400-Metres
- Amara Drefs, EWP.
- Danielle Cutrell, EWP.
- Kura Stout, EWP.
Jr. Women’s 800-Metres
- Amara Drefs, EWP.
- Kaylin Noskey, EWP.
- Kura Stout, EWP.
- Georgia Boerchers, HPSA.
Jr. Women’s 1,500-Metres
- Madison Price, EWP.
- Kaylin Noskey, EWP.
- Georgia Boerchers, HPSA.
Jr. Women’s 3,000-Metres
- Madison Price, EWP.
- Katelyn Lambert, GPV.
Jr. Women’s High Jump
- Naomi Strebchuk, EWP.
- Daisy Porisky, HPSA.
Jr. Women’s Long Jump
- Lynaya Whalen, EWP, 3.66 metres.
- Katelyn Lambert, GPV, 3.52 metres.
- Anique Tardif, EH, 3.41 metres.
- Danielle Cutrell, EWP, 3.10 metres.
Jr. Women’s Triple Jump
- Anique Tardif, EH, 8.16 metres.
- Lynaya Whalen, EWP, 8.07 metres.
- Naomi Strebchuk, EPW, 8.05 metres.
- Sadee Cunningham, EWP, 6.77 metres.
Jr. Women’s Discus
- Daisy Porisky, HPSA, 23.26 metres.
- Sadee Cunningham, EWP, 17.54 metres.
- Katelyn Lambert, GPV, 16.10 metres.
- Jada Auger, EWP, 15.93 metres.
Jr. Women’s Javelin
- Kelly Stewart, EWP, 19.85 metres.
- Alyssa Gray, EWP, 16.73 metres.
- Sadee Cunningham, EWP, 15.08 metres.
- Rin Inagaki, RMSS, 9.21 metres.
Jr. Women’s Shot Put
- Jada Auger, EWP, 7.67 metres.
- Georgia Boerchers, HPSA, 5.39 metres.
Jr. Men’s 100-Metres
- Kieran Larson, EWP.
- Dillon Callihoo, EWP.
- Seth Kropp, SLSF.
- Ashton Larson, SLSF.
Jr. Men’s 200-Metres
- Colby Cox, EWP.
- Davin Degner, EWP.
- Matthew Lennie, EWP.
- Jade Paquette, SLKCS.
Jr. Men’s 400-Metres
- Colby Cox, EWP.
- Seth Kropp, SLSF.
- Ashton Larson, SLSF.
- Yulrick Evardo, EWP.
Jr. Men’s 800-Metres
- Hunter Laderoute, EWP.
- Karl Koester, RMSS.
- Yulrick Evardo, EWP.
Jr. Men’s 1,500-Metres
- Robert Roe, RMSS.
- Hunter Laderoute, EWP.
- Mythias Giroux, KIN.
- Rahim Chambaud, KIN.
Jr. Men’s 3,000-Metres
- Robert Roe, RMSS.
- Hunter Laderoute, EWP.
Jr. Men’s High Jump
- Robert Roe, RMSS.
- Corey Isaac, EWP.
- Kieran Larson, EWP.
- Dillon Callihoo, EWP.
Jr. Men’s Long Jump
- Kieran Larson, EWP, 4.95 metres.
- Corey Isaac, EWP, 4.82 metres.
- Robert Roe, RMSS, 4.61 metres.
- Colby Cox, EWP, 4.35 metres.
Jr. Men’s Triple Jump
- Corey Isaac, EWP, 11.37 metres.
- Kieran Larson, EWP, 11.30 metres.
- Davin Degner, EWP, 9.70 metres.
- Parker Nadon, KIN, 7.70 metres.
Jr. Men’s Discus
- Josh Halverson, EWP, 21.96 metres.
- Yulrick Evardo, EWP, 20.00 metres.
- Karl Koester, RMSS, 18.56 metres.
- Dylan McIntosh, GPV, 18.34
Jr. Men’s Javelin
- Colby Cox, EWP, 29.57 metres.
- Nick Johansson, EWP, 24.63 metres.
- Nathan Fischer, EH, 23.27 metres.
- Kayle Dierker, SLSF, 23.25 metres.
Jr. Men’s Shot Put
- Kadin Kit, EWP, 9.50 metres.
- Josh Halverson, EWP, 9.32 metres.
- P.R. Auger, EWP, 9.19 metres.
- Yulrick Evardo, EWP, 9.16 metres.
Int. Women’s 100-Metres
- Gracey Rich, EWP.
Int. Women’s 200-Metres
- Eve Keay, EWP.
- Janaya Klassen, SLKCS.
Int. Women’s 400-Metres
No entries.
Int. Women’s 800-Metres
- Rae-Anne Gill, EWP.
Int. Women’s 1,500-Metres
- Rae-Anne Gill, EWP.
Int. Women’s 3,000-Metres
- Rae-Anne Gill, EWP.
Int. Women’s High Jump
Not available.
Int. Women’s Long Jump
- Eve Keay, EWP, 3.69 metres.
- Grayce Rich, EWP, 3.00 metres.
Int. Women’s Triple Jump
- Eve Keay, EWP, 7.58 metres.
Int. Women’s Discus
- Kailey Delorme, EWP, 20.58 metres.
- Grayce Rich, EWP, 17.55 metres.
- Hureka Aragon, RMSS, 14.03 metres.
- Kennedy Gauthier, RMSS, 12.59 metres.
Int. Women’s Javelin
- Kailey Delorme, EWP, 20.03 metres.
- Hureka Aragon, RMSS, 19.57 metres.
- Gracey Rich, EWP, 9.16 metres.
Int. Women’s Shot Put
- Kailey Delorme, EWP, 7.92 metres.
- Grayce Rich, EWP, 6.44 metres.
- Kennedy Gauthier, RMSS, 5.86 metres.
- Janaya Klassen, SLKCS, 5.72 metres.
Int. Men’s 100-Metres
- Steven Turner, EWP.
- Conner Kemp, EWP.
Int. Men’s 200-Metres
- Steven Turner, EWP.
- Adam Cardinal, EWP.
Int. Men’s 400-Metres
- Steven Turner, EWP.
Int. Men’s 800-Metres
No entries.
Int. Men’s 1,500-Metres
No entries.
Int. Men’s 3,000-Metres
No entries.
Int. Men’s High Jump
- Trent Mindel, EWP.
- Andres Scarborough, EWP.
- Damien McLaughlin, KIN.
Int. Men’s Long Jump
- Andres Scarborough, EWP, 4.88 metres.
- Steven Turner, EWP, 4.77 metres.
Int. Men’s Triple Jump
- Andres Scarborough, EWP, 10.90 metres.
Int. Men’s Discus
- Blake Anderson, EWP, 29.14 metres.
- Trent Mindel, EWP, 26.69 metres.
- Mack Blackwell, EWP, 26.55 metres.
- Damien McLaughlin, KIN, 25.13 metres.
Int. Men’s Javelin
- Blake Anderson, EWP, 39.00 metres.
- Damien McLaughlin, KIN, 37.40 metres.
- Mack Blackwell, EWP, 35.90 metres.
- Avery McNabb, EWP, 31.90 metres.
Int. Men’s Shot Put
- Dylan Cunningham, EWP, 10.99 metres.
- Blake Anderson, EWP, 10.53 metres.
- Damien McLaughlin, KIN, 10.20 metres.
- Mack Blackwell, EWP, 9.69 metres.
Sr. Women’s 100-Metres
- Emily Okemow, EWP.
Sr. Women’s 200-Metres
No entries.
Sr. Women’s 400-Metres
No entries.
Sr. Women’s 800-Metres
- Grayce Keay, EWP.
Sr. Women’s 1,500-Metres
- Grayce Keay, EWP.
Sr. Women’s 3,000-Metres
No entries.
Sr. Women’s High Jump
- Grayce Keay, EWP.
Sr. Women’s Long Jump
- Emily Okemow, EWP, 3.47 metres.
- Alexa Doan, EWP, 2.33 metres.
Sr. Women’s Triple Jump
- Emily Okemow, EWP, 8.92 metres.
- Alexa Doan, EWP, 7.03 metres.
Sr. Women’s Discus
- Alexa Doan, EWP, 14.39 metres.
Sr. Women’s Javelin
- Alexa Doan, EWP, 11.63 metres.
Sr. Women’s Shot Put
- Graye Keay, EWP, 7.95 metres.
Sr. Men’s 100-Metres
- Evan Gladue, HPSA.
Sr. Men’s 200-Metres
No entries.
Sr. Men’s 400-Metres
- Kenya Ross, RMSS.
- Tyson Jong, EWP.
Sr. Men’s 800-Metres
- Evan Gladue, HPSA.
Sr. Men’s 1,500-Metres
- Kenya Ross, RMSS.
Sr. Men’s 3,000-Metres
- Kenya Ross, RMSS.
- Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP.
Sr. Men’s Triple Jump
- Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 10.62 metres.
- Evan Gladue, HPSA, 10.05 metres.
Sr. Men’s Long Jump
- Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 4.49 metres.
Sr. Men’s High Jump
- Harley Andrews, KIN.
- Kolby Backs, HPSA.Sr. Men’s Discus
- Kolby Backs, HPSA, 12.98 metres.
Sr. Men’s Javelin
- Taylor Blackhurst, EWP, 37.39 metres.
- Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 33.54 metres.
- Harley Andrews, KIN, 31.11 metres.
Sr. Men’s Shot Put
- Harley Andrews, KIN, 10.07 metres.
- Zach Buchanan, RMSS, 9.89 metres.
Senior High School Standings
[Based on five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth, and one point for fifth.]
School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT High Prairie E.W. Pratt 49 32 14 11 6 443 Slave Lake Roland Michener 6 3 4 2 0 58 High Prairie St. Andrew’s 5 4 2 1 0 49 Kinuso 2 1 4 3 1 34 Slave Lake St. Francis 0 1 2 2 1 15 Donnelly G.P. Vanier 0 2 1 0 2 13 Falher Ecole Heritage 1 0 2 0 0 11 Slave Lake KCS 0 1 0 2 0 8 Senior High Aggregate Winners Junior Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Naomi Strebchuk, EWP 1 2 1 0 0 16 Amara Drefs, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Daisy Porisky, HPSA 2 1 0 0 0 14 Intermediate Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Gracey Rich, EWP 1 3 1 0 0 20 Kailey Delorme, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Rae-Anne Gill, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Eve Keay, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Senior Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Grayce Keay, EWP 4 0 0 0 0 20 Alexa Doan, EWP 2 2 0 0 0 18 Emily Okemow, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Junior Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Robert Roe, RMSS 3 0 1 0 0 18 Colby Cox, EWP 3 0 0 1 0 17 Kieran Larson, EWP 2 1 1 0 0 17 Intermediate Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Steven Turner, EWP 3 1 0 0 0 19 Blake Anderson, EWP 2 1 0 0 0 14 Andres Scarborough, EWP 2 1 0 0 0 14 Senior Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP 2 2 0 0 0 18 Kenya Ross, RMSS 3 0 0 0 0 15 Evan Gladue, HPSA 2 1 0 0 0 14