Village of Girouxville 2016 Year End Review

Mayor Carmen Ewing

Village of Girouxville

The Village of Girouxville council opted for the 2016 budget to consist of no tax increase and upgrades at the Community Centre, Museum and Village Office in lieu of major road projects. As in previous years, we have continued providing dust control on our community’s gravel roads as well as maintaining our existing infrastructure, roads and buildings.

We are awaiting the proposed provincial government’s changes to the Municipal Sustainability Initiative’s (MSI) grant funding before proceeding with council’s future 48th Street Road Improvement Project.

The Village of Girouxville is pleased to see our community flourish with ongoing new developments. Please contact the Village Office to confirm that any developments you have planned are within our Land Use Bylaw regulations.

On behalf of council, I thank those who continue to give back to our community. 2017 will see changes at our playground area. Fundraising for this project has been ongoing with Laura Leclerc’s dedication. The Girouxville Enhancement committee is currently raising funds to enhance the current outdoor skating rink into a year round outdoor sporting facility. Anyone wishing to donate funds to any of these projects may do so at the Village Office and will receive a tax receipt. The Girouxville Sports Club and management are seeing to the very busy operation of the Smoky Lanes Bowling alley. These committees show their care about recreational services in our community.

A special thank you to our businesses for the great services offered in the Village of Girouxville.

The Village of Girouxville Council continues to work regionally with our surrounding neighbours and continue to participate in a number of joint services for the betterment of our community.