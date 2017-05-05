Villa Beausejour residents and staff visit McLennan Craft Club for presentation of Canada 150 celebratory quilt

Tom Henihan

The McLennan Crafts Club formally presented the Villa Beausejour with a commemorative quilt marking Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Designed and made by club members Carole Michaud, Diann Rondeau, Gina Daly, Eleanor Daly and Becki Henderson the quilt is available through silent auction.

“The McLennan Quilting Club has given us this beautiful quilt as a donation. The time and money the club has put into this is priceless,” says Villa Beausejour manager Aline Roy.

Bidding on the quilt began immediately after the presentation and will close on June 21, a week prior to the Villa’s Family BBQ and Canada Day celebration on June 28.

At the June 28 event, the highest bidder will be given the commemorative quilt.

A fountain with two frogs, donated by Mike Roy Sandblasting and Painting is also available through silent auction.

With the money from the auction the Villa is hoping to purchase a new piano as their current piano is old and beyond tuning.

The Villa is holding its Canada Day celebration, June 28 as the town will have its celebration on July 1.

Aline Roy and Villa Beausejour’s activities coordinator Isabelle Doran along with Villa residents Rita Pineau and Lise Roy visited the Craft Club in McLennan to receive the quilt.