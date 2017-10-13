MP Arnold Viersen highlights Jessica Klymchuk in the House of Commons

On October 3, 2017, Arnold Viersen, Member of Parliament for Peace River – Westlock made the following statement in the House of Commons.

Mr. Speaker, I am heartbroken that Jessica Klymchuk, a member of our community, was one of the victims of the horrific events in Las Vegas.

Jessica was a 34-year-old single mother of four beautiful children.She worked with her family in Valleyview where she worked with children at St. Stephen’s School as an educational assistant, librarian, and school bus driver.

Yesterday I spoke with Jessica’s family to personally offer my heartfelt condolences. To her fiancé, family, friends, and colleagues, we offer our thoughts, prayers, and support. As a mother, a friend, and member of our community, she will be greatly missed.

To her four children who have lost their mother, I am deeply sorry for your loss. I cannot imagine what you must be going through right now. While no words could ease the loss of your mother, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as we grieve with you. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time.

I invite my colleagues and all Canadians to keep Jessica’s family and all who grieve lost ones in their thoughts and prayers.

We grieve with you.