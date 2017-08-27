McLennan Victory Life Church annual “Church in the Park” happens on September 10

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Victory Life Church, “Church in the Park,” community event will take place on Sunday, September 10 at College Meadow in McLennan.

If the weather proves unfavorable, the event will be held indoors at the H.W. Fish Arena.

Church in the Park begins with service at 10.30am and the inflatables, open to people of all ages, will run from noon to 5pm.

The tentative plan is to have 5 inflatables with a variety of themes and configurations with installations also suitable for younger kids.

“We are having a board meeting next week, it will be between three and five inflatables depending on the donations we receive from local businesses because that is how we are can afford to offer the event to the community for free,” says Victory Life Church office administrator Ashley Morin.

Hamburgers, hotdogs, and a variety of snack foods including coffee and refreshments will be available.

Apart from a minimal cost for food items to cover expenses, the event is free.

The annual Church in the Park event is a fun way for the McLennan, Victory Life Church and its members to get together with the community at large.

It is also marks the beginning of Victory Life’s programs for the year.

“Basically we want people to know who we are and what we do as a church,” says Morin. “All of our church programs start in fall and run from September to June.

“Church in the Park signifies the startup of the year’s programs like Youth Group on Friday night and the program on Sunday morning for kids Grade 6 and under.”

Victory Life have been in McLennan since 1984. Originally called Rhema Place it later changed its name to McLennan Christian Fellowship and a few years ago became Victory Life Church.

“We became Victory Life Church about 5 years ago but we still operate as McLennan Christian Fellowship because that is our incorporated name,” says Morin.

Victory Life has approximately 130 members that live in the communities of Jean Cote, Girouxville, Falher, Guy, Donnelly and McLennan.

The Church in the Park service will include worship time and a short message from the newly appointed senior Pastor, Todd Moore.

“Pastor Todd Moore is our assistant pastor right now and he becomes our senior pastor on September 1, so we are pretty excited about that,” says Ashley Morin.

Current Pastor, Jesse Bourassa will be taking on the role of senior pastor in Grimshaw.

Morin also suggests that those planning to attend the Church in the Park event bring lawn chairs, as seating will be needed whether the event is held outdoors or at the arena.