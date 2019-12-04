Vet loses house in blaze

3 family pets also perish in early morning fire

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Peace River home of a local veterinarian burned in the early hours of Nov. 24.



Fire crews were called out to the log house in the town’s south end at around 1 a.m. The Peace River Fire Department responded with help from firefighters from the County of Northern Lights and Northern Sunrise County, but the house was completely destroyed.



The rustic log home overlooking the valley was owned at one time by former Peace River deputy mayor North Darling.



Brandt Gold and Amy Murphy moved into the house in 2016. Murphy is a vet who works at the Peace River Veterinary Clinic.



While the couple escaped uninjured with their dog Peanut, they lost their dog Mac and two cats in the blaze.



“I want to thank everyone for your concern and offers to help but we don’t even know what we need for help right now. Thank you for your thoughts,” Murphy says in a post on her personal Facebook profile.



Besides thanking all of the firefighters who helped prevent the fire from spreading to other neighbourhood homes, the Town of Peace River also thanks Alberta Health Services and the RCMP for assisting, and ATCO Gas and ATCO Electric for briefly turning off the power to help with fire suppression efforts.