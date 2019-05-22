Vegas style golf tournament fundraiser May 25

Participants in last year’s tournament at Smoky River Regional Golf Course.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

A 4-ball, Vegas Style Golf Tournament fundraiser will take place at Smoky River Regional Golf Course in McLennan, Saturday May 25 beginning at 10am.



All funds raised at the two-round, 18-hole tournament will go to Ecole Providence breakfast program.



Due to limited availability of golf carts at the Smoky River Regional Golf club, organizers ask participants to bring their own carts.



The tournament is a two rounds, 18-hole event and if a participant is not already part of a team, they will they will be assigned to a team at the beginning of the event.



Along with an auction and hole-prizes, the event also includes supper at the clubhouse following the tournament.



The tournament is scheduled to go ahead come rain or shine and will be postponed only in the case of lightning, in which case they are prohibited from using the golf course.



For more information, call Norma at 780-837.1985 or the Smoky River clubhouse at 780-324.3661.



Those wishing to donate an item for the auction or hidden-hole prize can drop their donation off at Providence School in McLennan or call Norma and someone will pick up the item if necessary.