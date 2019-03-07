Vanier students learn about forestry careers



Richard Froese

For The Express

Students at Georges P. Vanier learned about opportunities at a forestry career fair Feb. 26 in High Prairie.



Lesser Slave Forest Education Society hosted the event for junior high school students.



Various career options were featured by major area employers Tolko Industries and High Prairie Forest Products, a division of West Fraser.



“We want to attract local youth to pursue careers in the forest industry,” says Bronwyn Dunphy, Tolko human resources business partner.



“They can stay right in their home community and work.”



Vanier was one of several schools in the wider region to take part in the science fair.



“There’s a career in the forest industry for every interest,” says Ken Janzen, a career coach for High Prairie School Division.



Northern Lakes College was another partner in the event.



“It’s good to have people in the industry talk to the students,” says Brian Panasiuk, chair of dual credits and recruiting.



“The best way to learn is from the people working in the jobs.”



He adds that the forest industry provide many career options in the region.



“Many people don’t realize how many job opportunities that mills bring to a region,” Panasiuk says.



Organizers say the career fair proves that.



“Its’ a good opportunity for students,” says M.J. Kristoff, executive director of the forest education society based in Slave Lake.



“It’s good for students to learn about careers and jobs in the region.”



Students were excited about the career fair, she says. Joe Quartly Trucking, Alberta Works, Careers the Next Generation, Registered Apprenticeship Program, Ruperts- land Institute, Work Wild and Portage College of Lac La Biche also participated.