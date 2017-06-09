Vanier Senior High Drama students give an animated and funny performance in their play, “Check Please”

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

A versatile group of young drama students played an extremely varied and strange cast of characters in G.P. Vanier Senior High Drama’s Production, “Check Please.”

The premise of the play was two individuals, a young man and young woman who are completely unknown to each other are meeting a series of possible partners on blind dates only to encounter an abysmal array of obsessive crazy people.

There is a split stage technique and each scene alternates between one’s blind date fiasco and back to the other until finally the two characters bump into one another and decide to go for ice cream.

Of course, the setup allows for an extreme array of crazy interactions and absurd conversation and the players who are also responsible for writing and directing the play exploited this theatrical device for everything it was worth.

The turnout for the play was small but extremely appreciative with lots of laughs from both young and old in the audience.