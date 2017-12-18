Valleyview RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male

RCMP

News release

Valleyview, Alberta – Valleyview RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37 year old Michel Bernard Blanchett. Michel has not been heard from since the early morning hours of December 17, 2017 and may be travelling to Peace River.

Michel is described as:

– Caucasian male

– 6’ tall, 220 lbs

– Shaved head, blue eyes

Michel may be travelling in a 2017 Ram 1500 Extended cab, dark grey in colour with the Alberta license plate E42807.

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to speak to anyone who have seen Michel or that vehicle.

If you have any information about Michel’s whereabouts please call the Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

