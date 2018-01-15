Valleyview RCMP remind motorists to slow down for emergency vehicles

RCMP

News release

Valleyview RCMP are reminding motorists to slow down and move over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles after a 3 vehicle collision on Saturday night.

On Saturday January 13, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m. a tow truck was stopped on the shoulder of Highway 49 and Township Road 720 loading a vehicle on to the flat deck. A passing SUV then struck the tow truck, driving up the deck ramp of the tow truck and striking the vehicle that was being towed.

The tow truck operator was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three occupants of the SUV were not injured.

The driver of the SUV was charged for driving carelessly.

Motorists are reminded to drive according to road and weather conditions. The Traffic Safety Act also requires motorists to slow down and move over if possible when passing emergency vehicles (including tow trucks) with lights activated. Motorists must reduce speed to 60 km/h or the posted speed, whichever is lower, when passing emergency vehicles or tow trucks that are stopped with their lights flashing. This law applies to the lane(s) immediately next to the stopped vehicles. The fine for speeding in these areas is doubled.