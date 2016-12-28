Valleyview RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian hit and run

RCMP

News release

Valleyview, Alberta – At approximately 1:00 am on Tuesday December 27, a male and female were walking on Highway 43 west bound on the north side of the west bound lanes. A large truck struck the 28 year old male.

Emergency services including the Valleyview RCMP, Fire Department and EMS attended the collision scene, however the male was declared deceased by EMS on scene.

Witnesses describe the truck that struck the male as being an extended tandem axel Semi with a closed in box.

The truck did sustain damage to the front passenger side and the RCMP are looking to speak to the driver as they are considered a person of interest at this time. It is possible that the driver of the vehicle was unaware that they were involved in a collision, until they later stopped and noted the damage. Police are asking all company owners/managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to contact RCMP if they believe they may have the vehicle involved in this collision.

This collision remains under investigation and any public assistance in solving this is appreciated.