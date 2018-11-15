Update: Valleyview RCMP Request Public Assistance to Identify Suspects in a break and enter at the Scotiabank in Valleyview

RCMP

On November 9, 2018 between at approximately 3:40 a.m. there was a break and enter at the Scotiabank in Valleyview. The suspects were believed to have stolen a front-end loader from a local business in Valleyview and then smashed it into the back of the Scotiabank. A second suspect vehicle involved has been identified as a grey Chevrolet/GMC style 4 door pickup truck. The vehicle also appeared to have had a light bar affixed to the front.

The suspects are believed to have stolen the front loader from a business on 39th Avenue, turned North on Range Road 222, North on Highway 49, West on Township Road 704, then South on Range Road 223/50th Street. Police are looking for surveillance footage of both the front loader and the grey truck from home surveillance systems or dashboard cameras etc. along this route. If anyone has any surveillance footage, please contact the Valleyview RCMP. The times police are looking for are between 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call the Valleyview RCMP at (780) 524-3345, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not need to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, recovery of stolen property and or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.