Unofficial list of candidates for council, school board

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
@SmokyRiverExprs
Here is the unofficial roster of candidates, including incumbents, for some councils and for both school boards.
Look for the finalized roster in the near future. The deadline to submit your name for council or trustee was noon on Sept. 18. The municipal and school board elections will take place on Oct. 18.
Town of Falher
Gary Braithwaite
Lindsay Brown
Donna Buchinski
Bradley Drouin
Robert Lauze
Rene Limoges
Sandra Primeau
Geoff Turnquist
Town of McLennan
Michelle Fournier – Mayor (in by acclamation)
Councilor Nominees (for six positions)
Margaret Jacob (incumbent)
Leo Giroux
Sue Delaurier
Marie-Anne Jones
Dwayne Stout (incumbent)
Eckhard Christian (incumbent)
Isaac Pocherla
High Prairie School Division No. 48
Ward 1
Lynn Skrepnek
Karin Scholl
Holy Family Catholic Regional Division
Ward 2 – McLennan
Gary Fisher by acclamation