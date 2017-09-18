Unofficial list of candidates for council, school board

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Here is the unofficial roster of candidates, including incumbents, for some councils and for both school boards.

Look for the finalized roster in the near future. The deadline to submit your name for council or trustee was noon on Sept. 18. The municipal and school board elections will take place on Oct. 18.

Town of Falher

Gary Braithwaite

Lindsay Brown

Donna Buchinski

Bradley Drouin

Robert Lauze

Rene Limoges

Sandra Primeau

Geoff Turnquist

Town of McLennan

Michelle Fournier – Mayor (in by acclamation)

Councilor Nominees (for six positions)

Margaret Jacob (incumbent)

Leo Giroux

Sue Delaurier

Marie-Anne Jones

Dwayne Stout (incumbent)

Eckhard Christian (incumbent)

Isaac Pocherla

High Prairie School Division No. 48

Ward 1

Lynn Skrepnek

Karin Scholl

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division

Ward 2 – McLennan

Gary Fisher by acclamation