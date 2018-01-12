Ukrainian Christmas supper and dance to be held in Guy this Saturday

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The public is invited to the third annual Ukrainian Christmas supper and dance.



It will be held at the Guy community hall this Saturday, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the supper will be served at 6:30 p.m.



“It’s going to be a real Ukrainian meal and we’re excited to have the High Prairie (Zirka Dancers) again,” says Wendy Tokarz, one of the organizers.



The Ukrainian Dancers will perform at 7:30 p.m. for approximately 90 minutes. The local band, Rewind, will perform thereafter.



For those looking for a different designated driver, a service will be available to allow others to drive you home in your vehicle.



Proceeds from this event will go towards the Guy community hall.



For tickets please contact Wendy Tokarz at (780) 837-7224 or Simone Gagnon at (780) 837-0286.