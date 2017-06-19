United Farmers of Alberta (UFA) celebrates annualFarmers’ Day on June 9.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

UFA in Falher celebrated Farmers’ Day on June 9, the second Friday in June.

The farmers’ day celebration is a way of honoring the contribution Alberta Farmers make in the province and it is also an opportunity for UFA to acknowledge and celebrate its customers.

While Farmer’s Day has been celebrated as far back as 1945 it was not until 1951 that the Social Credit Government designated the second Friday in June a farmer’ holiday with kids getting the day off school and farming and agriculture being celebrated in local communities.

Celebrating Farmers Day died out in the provence for quite some time but in 2010, the UFA revived the event, once again celebrating it annually on the second Friday in June.

This year’s celebration in Falher began at 11am and ran until approximately 3pm with a steady stream of cumtomers dropping by to enjoy hotdogs, pop and live music.