Two Smoky River schools receive atlas



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

MLA and Minister of Energy Marg McCuaig- Boyd visited schools in the Smoky River region on February 21.



The Minister visited Ecole Heritage in Falher and G.P. Vanier School in Donnelly to present the school libraries with copies of the recently published “Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada,” produced in collaboration between the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and national indigenous organizations.



The Government of Alberta is providing all schools across the province with a copy of the Indigenous Peoples Atlas as a means of supporting educators in teaching First Nations, Métis and Inuit subject matter.



“Our government has committed to implementing the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and only through working together in the spirit of reconciliation can we move our province forward,” said a statement from Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd’s constituency office.



“Our renewed relationship is opening opportunities for Indigenous communities and families to succeed and have a better life in Alberta.”



The statement also outlined the Government’s commitment to working with education partners to enhance curriculum and provide additional opportunities for students and teachers to learn about residential schools, treaties and First Nations, Métis and Inuit histories, perspectives, cultures and contributions for all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.



“To honour the commitment made to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, future Alberta school curriculum will include First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives through mandatory content for Alberta’s students on the significance of residential schools and treaties.”