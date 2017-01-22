Two local residents receive FPFA – Prix Manon-Bouthillier award

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Since 1999, the Fédération des parents francophones de l’Alberta (FPFA) has presented prizes named in honour of Manon-Bouthillier. Reflecting the contribution made by Manon-Bouthillier, the prizes are awarded to individuals who have made a special contribution to French language education in Alberta.

Of the six parent-volunteers who were formally presented with the prize at the 29th FPFA symposium in Edmonton on November 19, two of the recipients were from the Falher area and associated with Ecole Heritage.

Maryse Simon, who was nominated by the The Société des amis of Heritage School, has been involved in the Francophone community in Falher since her arrival in 2006.

She has been a member of the FPFA for two years and represents the Northwest Region of Alberta. She served for four years at the Institut Guy Lacombe de la Famillen, serving as president for two years.

Simon is also actively involved with CAFE North West, which organizes an annual family fair each spring and a family brunch in December, activities that serves to bring together Francophone families in the region.

“Receiving a prize from peers is always very rewarding and meaningful. I am very flattered to receive this award,” says Simon.

While acknowledging that that the Francophone community has achieved a great deal through their associations, programs and schools, she also recognizes that there is always work to be done.

“We are grateful for the people involved and committed to the vision of passing on our Francophone culture and language to our children,” she says.

The other recipient from the region is Anne Bonnamour who was nominated for the Prix Manon-Bouthillier by the École Héritage parent council.

Bonnamour who recently moved to Grande Prairie also receive her award at the 29th Federation of Francophone Parents of Alberta symposium in Edmonton.