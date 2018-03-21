The Twilight Figure Skating Club does a ‘Musical Time Warp’



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The skating splendor was evident through each performance, from beginner to advanced, as each child demonstrated their skills and panache on the ice.



The Twilight Figure Skating Club held their ‘Musical Time Warp’ at the the Guy/Donnelly Sportex in the afternoon of March 11. The performances were based on songs from the 1940’s to the present day, and the boards were decorated in artwork accordingly.



The event opened with Janelle Lanctot and Erica Lasante going out onto the ice with the Alberta and Canadian flags, respectively, for the national anthem.



Then individuals and groups demonstrated their skating skills to music according to their theme.



Nathaniel Reid offered two solo performances, including one to ‘Seasons of Love’ and later, he skated to to ‘Fight Song/Amazing Grace’.



Members of the CanSkate Group 2 – consisting of Kaley Dusseault, Mieka Drapeau and Anabelle Morin – skated to Ricky Martin’s ‘Livin La Vida Loca’.



Five skaters – Zachary Lasante, Erica Lasante, Janelle Lanctot, Hannah Garant and Alannah Dubrule – dressed in the ‘Flower Power’ guise of the 1960s and skated to The Archies ‘Sugar Sugar’. Hailee Campbell offered solos to ‘Roxie – Chicago: Original Broadway 1996’ and ‘Halelujah’.



Following the intermission, Anya Smit offered a solo to ‘When Will My Life Begin’ and Brenna Garant offered a solo to ‘When Will My Life Begin’. Guest skater Janelle Beaudoin offered a solo to ‘La Vie En Rose’.



There was also a ‘Battle of the Blades’, with skaters and hockey players taking on each other’s roles to see if one could outdo the other.



The coaches were recognized for their work with flowers and several skaters received awards for their efforts this past season.