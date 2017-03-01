Take a trip around the world at Twilight Figure Skating annual Carnaval, March 12 in Donnelly

Tom Henihan

On March 12 at 2pm, Twilight Figure Skating will present its annual Skating Carnaval fundraiser at the Guy/Donnelly Sportex.

The theme of this year’s event is “Skating Around the World.”

Established almost 40 years ago, Twilight Figure Skating has held its annual Skating Carnaval for over 25 years and after a brief hiatus, the event resumed two years ago, seamlessly maintaining all of its original momentum.

The club has approximately 30 registered skaters this season, ranging from preskate up to starskate level.

The coaches this season include Michelle Pitre, Josee Bouchard and Jacquie Melnyk.

The annual Carnaval is the final performance to the Twilight Figure Skating season and is always a big event. Last year’s Carnival, held at H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan attracted over 350 people.