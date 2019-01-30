Twilight Figure Skating competes in Peace Region Star Skate Invitational



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Now into the last two months of the skating season, Twilight Figure Skating Club has reestablished itself at the Donnelly Arena.



“Well we just finally got back in to Donnelly Rink as it is just open again,” says Club President Louise Reid. “They have been having issues with the plant, so we have been skating in McLennan and Falher and they have been very gracious to give us ice time.”



In competition, the club had skaters compete in Manning recently and at the Peace Region Star Skate Invitational in Grande Prairie on January 26 and 27.



There are approximately six kids competing in the Grande Prairie event, ranging from STAR 1 To STAR 3 categories.



The Twilight Figure Skating Club is now into its sixth year and has on average 30 skaters each season.



“We start with pre-skates so they start at age 3 or four usually, and then they go all the way up to the Star Skate Program,” says Reid. “We have a very active Star skate program this year, which is nice. We have 6 star skaters, so they are working on some new jumps and spins getting ready for the competition this weekend.”



Initially, the club coached kids up to Star 3, but now that one of the club’s coaches has advance her qualifications the club can now coach up to Star 5.



“One of our coaches has been able to upgrade some of her coaching skills working with a coach that comes here from Grande Prairie,” says Reid. “She received her regional coaching certificate, so she is able to coach into star 5, so the kids can stay here a little bit longer now.”



Twiligh’s coaches are Josee Bouchard, Ashley Brochu, and Jackie Bouchard, and the visiting coaches who come twice a month are David Howe from Grande Prairie and Anne-Marie Behnke from Peace River.



“David Howe has coached all across Canada and has coached kids in the Olympics, so he brings a very high level coaching for our kids and it is really nice to get that,” she says.



An annual highlight locally and the club’s season finale is the Twilight Figure Skating Carnival, on March 10, beginning at 2pm.



“We are going to have a few guest skaters this year. There is a pairs team that is coming from Peace River, that new and it will be really fun to watch them, they are really great,” says Reid. “And then we have some of our past skaters that are skating elsewhere now, who are coming back to skate with us for the Carnival.”



The carnival is the club’s main fundraiser but it is free to attend as it is by donation only. The event will also feature raffle tables and hot food and candy will be available.



The annual carnival is always themed based, this year’s theme is “Animators Dream,” based on Disney, and Pixar animated characters, so the event promises some very colourful and animated performances.