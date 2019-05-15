Twelve Foot Davis Gravesite wild fire

A total area of 3.4 hectares burned by a fire that started at 3:30 pm and extinguished at 7:25 pm on May 8.

Express Staff

On May 9 at 1:50 p.m., Northern Sunrise Protective Services were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the hills west of the Twelve Foot Davis Gravesite.



Due to very strong winds, the fire spread into the surrounding grasses and bushes. Crews from the Peace River Fire Department, County of Northern Lights Fire Department and a helicopter from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry were called to assist.



The fire was contained at 3:30 p.m. and extinguished at 7:25 p.m.



A total area of 3.4 hectares burned.



No structures were impacted, and no injuries are reported.



The fire was investigated by the Office of the Fire Commissioner and was deemed to be suspicious.



The Peace Regional RCMP will continue with the investigation.