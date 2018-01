The Falher Pirates faced the Grimshaw Huskies in mid-February for their best-of-seven semi-final series. The Pirates travelled to the Mile Zero Regional Multiplex in Grimshaw for their first game. In the photo at left, Jay Anderson scored a power play goal for the Falher Pirates at fifty-eight seconds into the second period. Pat Rowan and Jeremie Perron received the assists. The Pirates won the game by a score of 7-1.