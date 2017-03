Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Trin Potratz and Ariane Cote performed at the Club Alouette in Falher in the evening of March 11.

They sang a variety of songs, including from their new six-song CD entitled ‘Trin and Ariane’.

