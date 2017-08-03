Triangle Hoedown Jamboree features new covered dance floor

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Toes were tapping and hands were clapping at the fifth annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree on July 20-23 at the Pioneer Threshermen’s Association grounds.

“Besides the music, the major highlight of the event was a new covered dance floor,” says Fred Korol, who chaired the organizing committee and one of the founders of the event.

The 30-foot-by 40-foot structure was made by volunteers the weeks leading up to the event.

“Our old dance floor was falling apart and we wanted to make a better dance floor and cover it in case of rain,” Korol says.

Throughout the weekend, the dance floor was full. The stage was also relocated to face north.

“Spectators were thrilled with the newly (and quickly) constructed covered dance floor, the stage move, the great music, the food, accessibility and, they say, it is the most friendly jamboree,” says Louise Myre, music co-ordinator.

Attendance was down from last year, as about 600 spectators flocked to the grounds.

People travelled from as far away as the Northwest Territories, southern British Columbia and southern Alberta, he notes.

A full roster of musicians entertained throughout the weekend.

“We had 31 performing acts, with about one third of them new,” Myre says.

Musicians travelled from High Prairie, Enilda, Joussard, Falher, Peavine, Slave Lake, Wabasca, Grande Prairie, Sexsmith, Beaver- lodge, Athabasca, Barrhead, Stony Plain, and from the British Columbia communities of Dawson Creek, Buick Creek, Vanderhoof and Greenwood.

“They are attracted to our jamboree because it is central, well-organized, they get to network with friends, lots of parking for their RVs, grounds are well set up, people are very friendly and good food,” Myre says.

Musicians filled in wherever they could.

“Some musicians come without any back-up and find people who will play with them,” says Louise Zahacy, one of the MCs.

“Actually it sounds like they’ve been playing for a long time.”

Organizers thank the musicians, volunteers and sponsors who helped make the event successful.

Next year’s event is scheduled for July 26-29.

Susan Maisonneuve of Donnelly won $3,775.50 in the super 50-50 draw.