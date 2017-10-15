Treaty 8 chiefs meet with Alberta premier

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Chiefs of Treaty 8 First Nations and Premier Rachel Notley held their first annual meeting to discuss progress on the Treaty 8 Protocol Agreement, states a Government of Alberta news release dated Sept. 27.

“The chiefs of Treaty 8 (Alberta) and the premier, with her cabinet, have made a commitment to consider action-oriented solutions that can help our communities,” says Grand Chief Rupert Meneen of Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta.

“We must be partners in the implementation of these solutions so that everyone – First Nations and Albertans – lives in prosperous, healthy communities.”

Signed in April 2016, the agreement established a commitment by the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta and government to meet and address priority issues, which include women and children, consultation development and the environment, economy and employment, education, health and infrastructure.

“Our work together through the protocol agreement is vital to forging a meaningful path forward with the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta,” Notley says.

“Through this agreement, we are able to strengthen our relationship and fulfill a shared vision to make life better for First Nations people in Alberta.”

Since the signing, progress on the Treaty 8 Protocol Agreement includes commitments to:

-Work on language and culture revitalization;

-Address health gaps through culturally-based health-care approaches;

and

-Explore an economic development strategy for the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta

Premier Notley committed to holding annual meetings with the chiefs of the Treaty 8 First Nations and government ministers to discuss the agreement.