Traveling to Peru with Toastmasters

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Smoky River Sweet Talkers Toastmasters held their meeting in the council chamber at the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 administration office in Falher, in the evening of March 28.

Gary Braithwaite​ was the speaker and he highlighted trips that he and his wife, Silvia Braithwaite, have made to Peru over the years. He talked about tourism, industry, the Inca and Spanish influences since the 1400s, and some of the geology of the country.

Braithwaite was evaluated by several people at the meeting and there are a series of video clips on the Express’ Facebook page showing the meeting unfolding.

Look for a story about the Toastmasters meeting in the April 5 edition of the Smoky River Express.