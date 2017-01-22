Town of McLennan office

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Dubois

FCSS Director

Starting January 10, 2017 – Availability for our residents is what the addition of our McLennan FCSS office is available to offer.

The Town of McLennan has graciously donated to our program the use of one of their offices once a week. This allows for our administrative assistant, Diane, to be available at a closer location for the residents of Donnelly and McLennan in the variety of services that we have.

Such services include but are not limited to: Service Canada assistance with forms, Senior’s forms of various varieties, registration forms for various FCSS programs, Smoky River Transportation information and booking, supportive listening, food bank application forms, copies of our monthly senior’s newsletter and much, much more! All with the flexibility of bilingual services in French!

Office hours for the FCSS McLennan location will be every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but it’s closed during July and August. The McLennan number office is (780) 324-3669 and will only be answered on Tuesdays.

The Falher office will continue to be located in the Town of Falher Building, graciously donated by the Town of Falher, and will continue to provide services as usual, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is closed between noon and 1 p.m. for lunch.

Our office number is (780) 837-2220 and our fax number is (780) 837-2647 or you may email us at srfcss@live.ca.

We always recommend calling ahead to ensure availability if you wish to see a specific staff member as programming is ongoing throughout the year.

Check out our current programming on our Facebook page.