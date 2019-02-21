Town of McLennan Council Notebook – February 11

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Scholarship Fund

Council denied the request for financial support from the Bourse Memorial Rev. A. Turenne, O.M.I. Scholarship fund.

Smoky River Regional Golf Course

Council approved the purchase of a community membership at a cost of $5,000. Last year, a great many McLennan residents availed of the community membership and Council see the membership as a means of promoting health and fitness in the community.

Municipal Leaders’ Caucus

Council approved sending 1 member of Council and the CAO to the Municipal Leaders’ Caucus in Edmonton on March 27 and 28.

McLennan Municipal Library – 2019 Local Appropriation

Council tabled the request from the Library to the budget meeting.

Tax Penalty

Council denied the request from a local business owner for the waiver of the 2018 tax penalty.

Community Generation Capacity Building Grant

Council approved providing a letter of support to the MD in its grant application for the Fire Hall and Ski Hill.