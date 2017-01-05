Town of McLennan 2016 Year in Review

Mayor Jason Doris

Town of McLennan

As we start another year we can look back at some of the highlights for 2016.

Council approved the Southside Road Rehabilitation project at a cost of $303,000. The work will continue in the Spring on those roads. The Town is working with Alberta Forestry and the Smoky River Fire Department to conduct a lakeshore burn prior to the spring thaw.

On January 1, 2016, it marked the commencement of the fire protection services for the Town of McLennan being contracted to the Smoky River Fire Department. The year 2016 marked the 10th anniversary for the Smoky River F.C.S.S. Ol Tyme Family Night held at the McLennan Elks Hall. To commemorate this anniversary a special evening is planned for January 28, 2017 with special guest Duane Steele.

The McLennan Leisure & Tourism Society assisted in beautifying our community with the planting of 160 Elm Trees. The Chamber of Commerce held two successful events, the first being the dog sledding event in March on the lakeshore and then the Trade Show in September.

The McLennan Local Recreation Board received grant funding for some upgrades to the H.W. Fish Arena.

Upgrades to the arena will commence in early 2017.

Council would like to thank all of those who volunteer in our community and thank our town staff for all the work they do to make McLennan a more enjoyable place to live.

The Town of McLennan Council would like to wish everyone a Happy and Healthy Prosperous New Year.