Town of Falher Public Works truck stolen



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

A Town of Falher Public Works vehicle has been stolen from outside the Falher lift station while crewmembers were checking the station on January 7.



The vehicle, which was left running due to extreme cold weather, is a white F150 Ford Pickup, license plate number BJX-5931.



The truck has a silver aluminum toolbox and Town of Falher decals on both doors.



It does not have an orange beacon light often associated with Public Works vehicles.



If anyone has any information regarding the stolen Town of Falher truck they should call ‘911’ or contact McLennan RCMP Detachment at 780-837-3086.