Town of Falher – Continued Year of Growth

Mayor Donna Buchinski

Town of Falher

Though the economic climate has been turbulent, the Town of Falher has been able to hold the line on finances, and decrease the mill rate for 2016.

Capital expenditures in 2016 saw the resurfacing of a section of 2nd Avenue SW from Main Street to 1st Street West, and the completion of Phase 1 of the Central Area Subdivision, with nine single and four multi-family dwelling lots.

Some of the highlights for 2016 included:

. Grand Opening of the Honey Capital Park through the initiative of the FABuLAS group.

. Breaking ground for East Peace Gas Co-op.

. Breaking ground for the M.D. of Smoky River Fire Hall.

. Passing of the Town of Falher’s Municipal Development Plan.

The Town of Falher, continues to work together in collaboration with the municipalities of the Smoky River Region, through regional agreements to enhance the services to all of our residents.

Council is committed to ensuring we are providing our rate payers the services required at a reasonable rate during these challenging times.