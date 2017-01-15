PIC – Taekwondo members advance in their respective categories

Seventeen students from the Smoky River Taekwondo club traveled to Manning on December 10, 2016, for advancement testing and grading under the supervision of GrandMaster James Lo (seated in centre.) Shown in the picture is the graduating group along with the examiners and instructors from both the Manning and Smoky River groups. To complete the test, students demonstration individual patterns, a sequence of kicking techniques, combat sparring as well as power breaking of wooden boards. Photo courtesy of Alain Johnson